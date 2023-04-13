Over 600 acres of land caught fire near Turin, IA

TURIN, Iowa (KTIV) - Firefighters in Onawa, Iowa spent two days dealing with grassfires that ended up burning over 650 acres of land.

The first grassfire was reported Tuesday, April 11, at about 2:40 p.m. between Onawa and Turin, located north of Highway 175 and 225th Street. The Onawa Volunteer Fire Department was sent out and when they got to the location they discovered a dry creek bed surrounded by trees had caught fire.

Onawa Fire Chief Adam Sutton says they were able to contain the fire by using a backburn to stop the fire from progressing. A backburn is a fire lit close to the edge of an active wildfire that is supposed to burn out the fuel in the path of the wildfire.

Sutton says this fire consumed about 30 acres of wooded land.

By the time the fire was under control, the winds in the area had died down and fire crews determined no additional control would be needed.

But later Tuesday, at about 9:20 p.m., the Onawa Volunteer Fire Department got a report of another fire had started close to the initial fire. Sutton says the winds had picked back up and embers from the previous fire jumped a tilled field, over 600 feet, and caused a treeline to catch fire.

Sutton says the dry conditions caused this new fire to quickly consume eight more acres of wooded land. When Onawa firefighters made it to this fire they were able to contain the fire and keep it from advancing further into more woods.

Then on Wednesday, Sutton says, thanks to dry and windy conditions, the embers coming off the smoldering trees left from Tuesday night’s fire made it into another wooded creek bed and started a fire.

Onawa firefighters were called to this latest fire at about 5 p.m., which was located around 220th Street and Mango Avenue.

When they arrived they found heavy fire quickly spreading through Conservation Reserve Program land. Sutton says he called for assistance from the Decatur, Nebraska Fire Department since all of Monona County’s fire departments were busy fighting a brush fire near Moorhead, Iowa. Sutton says Onawa firefighters only had one brush truck, a UTV with a pump and one tanker available to deal with this fire.

Monona County Sheriff Deputies were on the scene and working with Monona County Conservation attempting to slow the intense flames. Eventually, the fire in Moorhead was under control and crews were released from that scene. Because of that, crews, trucks and tankers from several Monona County fire departments were able to help with this fire.

Sutton says even with the extra equipment and manpower, the fire continued to spread north because of strong winds.

“The heat and fire wreaked havoc on equipment and slowed our attack but after about 2½ hours the fire departments were able to contain the fire,” said Sutton in an email to KTIV.

There was one area on the south end that the fire missed but started up due to an overheated truck trying to get out of the field. It was decided to burn off the remainder of the field to prevent it from reaching a wooded area where power poles transmitted power to an irrigator.

Once the backburn was started mutual aid from other departments were released from the scene. Only Onawa and Blencoe firefighters remained on scene until the controlled burn had been completed.

Onawa firefighters were at this scene for over three hours battling the fire that consumed a total of 632 acres including the 76 acres that were burnt to prevent any chance of additional flair-up.

