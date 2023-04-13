Sioux City man accused of breaking into apartment, handcuffing woman and tasing her

By Dean Welte
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Iowa (KTIV) - A Sioux City man is facing dozens of charges after allegedly breaking into a Denison, Iowa apartment and assaulting a woman.

Court documents out of Crawford County state 49-year-old Chance Michaels is facing multiple charges, including stalking, kidnapping and false imprisonment.

Michaels is accused of breaking into a Denison apartment on April 2 early in the morning. Once inside, he allegedly waited for the woman who lived there to come home. Documents state when the woman entered the apartment Michaels handcuffed her and tased her six to seven times, telling her not to scream or he would do it again.

At one point, authorities say the woman was able to call 911. During the call, authorities say they could hear a struggle between the two and heard the woman screaming for help. Michaels is believed to have disconnected the call.

Michaels was arrested and charged later that day and is being housed in the Crawford County Jail on a $185,000 cash-only bond.

According to court documents, Michaels had contact with the victim before the April 2 incident. Between March 7 and March 17, Michaels had allegedly called, texted and emailed the woman multiple times. He reportedly showed up at the woman’s workplace as well and placed a GPS tracker on her car. Authorities say Michaels ended up using 12 different phone numbers and 7 different email addresses to contact the woman.

Documents state the woman told Michaels to leave her alone multiple times and at one point told authorities she was scared of him. Following these reported incidents Michaels was charged with stalking and a no-contact order was issued against him on March 20.

Michaels is scheduled to appear in court on May 8 for his arraignment. Before that, on April 24, he will be in court for a possible increase to his bond.

After the incidents in March and April, Michaels is facing the following charges:

  • Multiple counts of stalking
  • Kidnapping
  • Burglary
  • Going armed with intent
  • Possession of burglars’ tools
  • Obstruction of emergency communications

He is also facing over 30 counts of forgery after authorities searched his car following the April 2 incident. When going through the vehicle, authorities say they found multiple false IDs and credit cards.

Michaels has been charged with harassment at least four times in the past.

