2 dead after crash in Plymouth County, IA

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities in Plymouth County, Iowa are investigating a crash that left two people dead.

According to the county sheriff’s office, the two-vehicle crash was reported at about 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, April 13. The crash was located in southwest Plymouth County on K18, just north of Butcher Road.

Authorities say two people died because of the crash. Their identities are not being released at this time.

The crash is being investigated by the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office and the Le Mars Police Department.

