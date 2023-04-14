A&A Seafood Sales brings fresh Cajun cuisine to Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Louisiana is known for having some of the best food in the world. But, here in the Midwest, not everyone has easy access to Cajun cuisine. That’s changing thanks to a family-owned, Louisiana-based business that’s bringing a taste of Louisiana to Siouxland.

Anthony Verdin, Jr. grew up in Louisiana, and knows the state’s reputation as a go-to foodie destination.

“Louisiana’s known for its great food,” said Anthony Verdin Jr, Co-Owner of A&A Seafood Sales. “All around the world, you know, people will say, ‘I went to Louisiana,’ first thing they say is ‘we ate the great food.’ So, what I do is I bring this great food to people that can’t get it always shipped in the mail and ordered in big quantities. We bring small amounts. People can buy small amounts from us and enjoy it at their homes.”

Verdin, Jr.’s company, A&A Seafood Sales, began by making trips to Wyoming and North Dakota to deliver his delicacies. But, about 8 years ago, it expanded to more cities along the route.

“I, you know, gave some advertising in Sioux City and found out we had a good following here and that people wanted the seafood,” said Verdin Jr. “So, we started coming, and ever since then, it’s just gotten better and better with each trip.”

Since then, A&A has gotten licensing in 38 cities in 10 different states. And they waste no time. They plan and make a route through each state every week during the warmer months.

“We plan that out and we go week to week, state to state,” said Verdin Jr.

In fact, they left Louisiana the day before arriving in Sioux City. Their menu features a number of specialty seafood items can be hard to find here in the Midwest.

“We have live crawfish, jumbo shrimp,” said Verdin Jr. “We have an item called boudin which is a Louisiana favorite. It’s a rice sausage that you put in a frying pan and fry it up, it’s really good. We have gator tail, alligator sausage. Things like lump crab meat, fresh fish, just different things like that. A lot of stuff that we bring from the south, some stuff not from the south, but people like it so we bring it.”

Verdin Jr. says that the live crawfish and oysters sell the best in Siouxland.

“A taste of Louisiana, for sure.” said Verdin, Jr.

Verdin Jr. says A&A tries to make a stop in Sioux City every 4-6 weeks. If you’re interested in finding out the next time they’ll be in town, you can check their Facebook page.

