Access road in Grandview Park to close for replacement

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The City of Sioux City is announcing the closure of an access road in Grandview Park. The road, north of 24th St., is expected to close April 17, depending on weather conditions.

The project is estimated to last five weeks to allow crews to replace the road as part of the Grandview Water Tank Replacement Project. Access to Grandview Park, including the north parking lot, will be maintained from Stone Park Boulevard.

Demolition of the North Grandview Water Tank was completed in 2021, with a new reservoir completed in fall 2022.

