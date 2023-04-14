Around Siouxland: Aladdin in concert

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Symphony is doing another film series.

A live performance of the Disney film Aladdin is set to show at the Sioux City Orpheum with the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra.

The Sioux City Symphony brings to life the award-winning film score by Alan Menken. To celebrate the finish of the 107th season, Sioux City-native, writer and director of Aladdin, Ron Clements will be in attendance to honor this once-in-a-lifetime film and orchestra event.

The event will be on April 22 at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.