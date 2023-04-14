Around Siouxland: Aladdin in concert

By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Symphony is doing another film series.

A live performance of the Disney film Aladdin is set to show at the Sioux City Orpheum with the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra.

The Sioux City Symphony brings to life the award-winning film score by Alan Menken. To celebrate the finish of the 107th season, Sioux City-native, writer and director of Aladdin, Ron Clements will be in attendance to honor this once-in-a-lifetime film and orchestra event.

The event will be on April 22 at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday in the Park announces lineup
2023 Saturday in the Park lineup announced
2 dead after crash in Plymouth County, IA
Sioux City man accused of breaking into apartment, handcuffing woman and tasing her
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration

Latest News

Around Siouxland: REACH Youth and family theatre Godspell
Around Siouxland: REACH Youth and Family Theatre presents ‘Godspell’
Around Siouxland: Boomerfest- Elderfest
Around Siouxland: Boomerfest
Around Siouxland: Choose you, choose us
Around Siouxland: Choose Conference
Around Siouxland: Sioux City Chamber Music Concert
Around Siouxland: Sioux City Chamber Music Series