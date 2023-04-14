Around Siouxland: REACH Youth and Family Theatre presents ‘Godspell’

By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The REACH Youth and Family Theatre is putting on its first production.

They are putting on a show called “Godspell,” which is a modern telling of the parables and teachings of Jesus from the Gospel of Matthew.

Actors from pre-K to grade 12 will be singing and dancing and acting out the story.

The event will be at the Morningside Lutheran Church from April 14 to April 22 on Fridays and Saturdays. Shows are at 7 p.m. both Friday and Saturday, and there’ll also be a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturdays as well.

Tickets are $10 at the door.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday in the Park announces lineup
2023 Saturday in the Park lineup announced
2 dead after crash in Plymouth County, IA
Sioux City man accused of breaking into apartment, handcuffing woman and tasing her
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration

Latest News

Around Siouxland: Aladdin in concert
Around Siouxland: Aladdin in concert
Around Siouxland: Boomerfest- Elderfest
Around Siouxland: Boomerfest
Around Siouxland: Choose you, choose us
Around Siouxland: Choose Conference
Around Siouxland: Sioux City Chamber Music Concert
Around Siouxland: Sioux City Chamber Music Series