Around Siouxland: REACH Youth and Family Theatre presents ‘Godspell’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The REACH Youth and Family Theatre is putting on its first production.

They are putting on a show called “Godspell,” which is a modern telling of the parables and teachings of Jesus from the Gospel of Matthew.

Actors from pre-K to grade 12 will be singing and dancing and acting out the story.

The event will be at the Morningside Lutheran Church from April 14 to April 22 on Fridays and Saturdays. Shows are at 7 p.m. both Friday and Saturday, and there’ll also be a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturdays as well.

Tickets are $10 at the door.

