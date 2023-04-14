City employee resigns after drone use

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A city employee resigned after an investigation into drone use from inside a city vehicle.

A little while ago the video below sparked an investigation: City officials said the drone use wasn’t for city purposes, and the employee resigned after the investigation began. Savonda Petersen called the city after her husband shot that video. She initially believed the drone was being used to survey or assess nearby properties.

“I contacted the city. And their response to me was that they have no employee that’s authorized to use a drone. And that that shouldn’t have happened. And that’s all they could really tell me,” said Petersen.

The Sioux City Attorney tells KTIV News 4 that her understanding is that the drone was being used with permission of a property owner of the property it was flown over for a personal reason between the employee and the owner.

Peterson says that the incident has the neighborhood a little bit on edge.

“I just think that something everybody has the right to know. And we all have the, you know, we all get a little bit of privacy. And, you know, we should be able to, to have that right to know what’s going on,” said Petersen.

The city attorney says she’s not aware of any other city departments that possess a drone, except the police department.

