A cold front will bring in the chance of severe weather and cooler temperatures

**Marginal Risk of seeing Severe Weather tonight**
By Jacob Howard
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Friday, Siouxland. Yesterday was another warm day, with highs climbing into the 80s and 90s. This morning, we are in the 50s and 60s for much of the area, with wind out of the south up to 25 miles per hour.

Today we will see a wide range of highs as a cold front moves through the area. So, east of I-29, we will see highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. If you live along I-29, you will see highs in the 60s and 70s, and if you live in western Siouxland, your highs will be in the 50s for the most part.

The wind today will also be up to 30 miles per hour out of the south, but as the cold front moves through, our wind will start to come out of the northwest at up to 25 miles per hour.

We do have a chance to see some isolated rain showers throughout the day today, but tonight we have a chance of seeing some severe weather.

The Storm Prediction Center has put much of Siouxland under a marginal risk of seeing some large hail and strong wind from thunderstorms.

Also, lows will be falling into the 40s across all of Siouxland, with wind out of the northwest gusting up to 30 miles per hour.

Saturday is unfortunately not going to be as warm and sunny as we saw this weekend. We will see widespread rain and thunderstorms across Siouxland. Highs tomorrow will be in the 40s with breezy winds out of the northwest.

I have all the details in the attached video, and the latest will be on News 4 at Noon!

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday in the Park announces lineup
2023 Saturday in the Park lineup announced
Sioux City man accused of breaking into apartment, handcuffing woman and tasing her
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration
This map screenshot, taken at 3:04 p.m., shows a power outage in Sioux City.
MidAmerican: Power has been restored to Sioux City residents

Latest News

Severe Weather Outlook
Changes begin on Friday as a few strong storms could develop late in the day
Severe Weather Outlook
Changes begin on Friday as a few strong storms could develop late in the day
Another warm and windy day, but relief is on the way with a chance of some thunderstorms this...
Another warm and windy day, but relief is on the way with a chance of some thunderstorms this weekend
Future Track
Warm and windy weather to continue into Thursday