A cold front will bring in the chance of severe weather and cooler temperatures

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Friday, Siouxland. Yesterday was another warm day, with highs climbing into the 80s and 90s. This morning, we are in the 50s and 60s for much of the area, with wind out of the south up to 25 miles per hour.

Today we will see a wide range of highs as a cold front moves through the area. So, east of I-29, we will see highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. If you live along I-29, you will see highs in the 60s and 70s, and if you live in western Siouxland, your highs will be in the 50s for the most part.

The wind today will also be up to 30 miles per hour out of the south, but as the cold front moves through, our wind will start to come out of the northwest at up to 25 miles per hour.

We do have a chance to see some isolated rain showers throughout the day today, but tonight we have a chance of seeing some severe weather.

The Storm Prediction Center has put much of Siouxland under a marginal risk of seeing some large hail and strong wind from thunderstorms.

Also, lows will be falling into the 40s across all of Siouxland, with wind out of the northwest gusting up to 30 miles per hour.

Saturday is unfortunately not going to be as warm and sunny as we saw this weekend. We will see widespread rain and thunderstorms across Siouxland. Highs tomorrow will be in the 40s with breezy winds out of the northwest.

