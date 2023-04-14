Crews working to contain fire near Moorhead, warn of possible evacuations

MOORHEAD, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities say homeowners near a grassfire in Monona County need to be prepared to evacuate as they work to contain the blaze.

Monona County Emergency Management says Thursday afternoon a structure fire was reported near E-60 and Oak, which is by Preparation Canyon State Park. Because of the windy conditions, authorities say the flames quickly spread and ignited grass and timber throughout the area.

Every available fire department in Monona County responded to the fire. They were also assisted by the Department of Natural Resources, the Monona County Sheriff’s Office, Monona County Conservation, the Monona County Roads Department and crews from Harrison County, Iowa.

As of 9:15 a.m., crews are still trying to contain the fire. But due to the dry and windy conditions and the rugged terrain of the loess hills the fire continues to spread.

Emergency management is warning homeowners in the affected area need to be prepared to evacuate if requested by law enforcement. But as of Friday morning, no evacuation orders have been issued. The current area of concern is residences north of E60 to County Highway E54. The area is from Larpenteur Memorial Road to east of Orange Avenue.

Residents in the area can call the Monona County Law Enforcement Center at (712) 433-1414 if they have any questions.

Roads are closed in the area and nonresidents are being asked to stay out of the area as firefighters work to contain the blaze.

A press conference is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. Friday morning to discuss this ongoing fire. That will be streamed inside this article and on KTIV’s Facebook page.

