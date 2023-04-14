Indictment charges Sioux City man with bank robbery, attempted bank robbery in string of local crimes

Kevon Demequros Spratt has been identified as the suspect of the armed robbery in Salix, Iowa,...
Kevon Demequros Spratt has been identified as the suspect of the armed robbery in Salix, Iowa, and possibly in the connection a few others in the past weeks.(Sioux City Police Department)
By Matt Breen
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - New federal charges have been filed against a Sioux City man suspected in a string of armed robberies, and attempted armed robberies.

In a superseding indictment, filed in federal court, in Sioux City, this week, 29-year-old Kevon Spratt now faces charges that include bank robbery, and attempted bank robbery.

Prosecutors say Spratt is tied to the robbery of BankFirst in Onawa on October 21, 2022... and the attempted robbery of the Pioneer Bank branch in Salix on November 14, 2022. He’s also charged with interference with commerce by robbery for heists at the Bluff Stop in Sergeant Bluff on October 22, 2022, and the Check Into Cash in Sioux City on October 24, 2022.

Spratt was originally charged in Woodbury County District Court. Those charges were dropped so federal prosecutors could pursue charges against Spratt.

Spratt will be arraigned, in federal court, on the new charges on Friday, April 21st at 11:30am.

