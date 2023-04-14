Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg visits Sioux City Career Academy’s Fire Science Program

Sergeant Bluff, IA (KTIV) - Thursday, students in the Sioux City Career Academy’s Fire Science program had a special guest join their class.

Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg visited with students to see how much they have learned within the program.

The Fire Science program helps students get hands-on and “real-life” experiences. The classes offered deal with fire protection, firefighter essentials, and emergency medical response.

Thursday afternoon, Gregg got to see the students perform different drills and get a good look at the program. Gregg said he heard about the program through social media and wanted to see it in action.

“It certainly didn’t disappoint. It met all my expectations and more. These are really outstanding individuals who want to serve others, they have an ethic of public service and the Sioux city Career aAademy, and this Fire Science program is giving them an outlet to do that,” said Lt. Governor Adam Gregg.

The program connects students with local fire officials in the area so they can build relationships and open more career opportunities.

In fact, one student said once he graduates high school, he’ll be able to be a full EMT with South Sioux City Fire Department.

“I was one of the first students from South Sioux to be able to go and I did well, they opened it up to more people so now we have more kids from South Sioux City and I just took with it and ran,” said Jason Ortiz, a Senior at South Sioux City High School. “I was planning on graduating early but this really changed my mind and now I’m getting a career out of it.”

Over the past two semesters, more than 120 students signed up for classes in the Fire Science program.

