Man gets 32 years in prison for Sioux City stabbing

25-year-old Francisco Tapia of Remsen, Iowa was arrested for a Sioux City stabbing incident.(Woodbury County, Iowa Jail)
By Dean Welte
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man who pleaded guilty to a Sioux City stabbing has received his prison sentence.

Online court documents say 25-year-old Francisco Tapia of Remsen, Iowa has been sentenced to 32 years in prison. He must serve 15 years before becoming eligible for parole.

Tapia pleaded guilty to three counts of willful injury and one count of possession of a controlled substance. He was originally charged with attempted murder, assault, one count of willful injury, going armed with intent and possession of a controlled substance. The charges were reduced as part of Tapia’s plea agreement.

The charges stem from a stabbing back on Jan. 14, 2023. Tapia stabbed a man at a laundry mat in the 2700 block of Floyd Blvd. The victim reportedly received stab wounds to his leg, arm and shoulder.

After the stabbing, Tapia left the scene but was later found sleeping in a vehicle, that wasn’t his, just a few blocks away.

