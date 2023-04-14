North boys stay undefeated with late goals against Lewis Central
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - SOCC
Unity Christian 5 Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheyedan (B) 1 F
Western Christian 5 Le Mars (B) 2 F
Spencer 4 Sioux Center (B) 0 F
BH/RV 1 MOC-FV (G) 2 F
S.C. East 7 S.C. West (G) 0 F
S.C. North 4 Lewis Central (B) 2 F
BH/RV 2 MOC-FV (B) 3 F
MLB
Oakland 7 Baltimore 8 F
Philadelphia 2 Cincinnati 6 F
Minnesota 11 NY Yankees 2 F
Pittsburgh 5 St. Louis 0 F
Boston 3 Tampa Bay 9 F
Detroit 3 Toronto 1 F
NHL
Ottawa 3 Buffalo 4 F/OT
Winnipeg 2 Colorado 4 F
Pittsburgh 2 Columbus 3 F/OT
St. Louis 0 Dallas 1 F
Carolina 6 Florida 4 F
Boston 5 Montreal 4 F
Minnesota 3 Nashville 4 F/OT
Toronto 3 NY Rangers 2 F
Detroit 0 Tampa Bay 5 F
NJD 5 Washington 4 F/OT
Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.