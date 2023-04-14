One person injured after large fire near Hospers, IA

Five fire departments responded to a large fire west of Hospers, Iowa.
Five fire departments responded to a large fire west of Hospers, Iowa.(Sioux County Sheriff's Office)
By Dean Welte
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOSPERS, Iowa (KTIV) - One person received minor injuries Thursday after a large fire in Sioux County, Iowa.

The fire was reported at about 3 p.m. and the Hospers Fire Truck and Ambulance were dispatched to 3956 Kennedy Avenue, four miles west of Hospers. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, when firefighters arrived on the scene they discovered a large number of hay bales had caught fire. Fire departments from Orange City, Alton, Boyden and Granville were called in for assistance.

A large fire started Thursday four miles west of Hospers, Iowa.
A large fire started Thursday four miles west of Hospers, Iowa.(Sioux County Sheriff's Office)

One person was injured because of the fire, 35-year-old Eduardo Sanchez-Hidalgo of Sheldon, Iowa. He was taken to an Orange City hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

A machine shed containing about 80 hay bales was lost because of the fire, according to authorities. Additionally, a concrete truck, two flatbed trailers, a mini excavator were damaged.

It was determined the fire was caused by sparks created by concrete workers near the hay bales.

