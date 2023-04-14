Sioux City announces temporary street closure

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The City of Sioux City Engineering Division is announcing a day-long closure of Court Street between 22nd St and 23rd St. This closure will allow a private contractor to complete work on a nearby building.

The closure will begin the morning of Mon., April 24 and is expected to be complete the same day. A detour route utilizing 22nd Street, Wall Street, and 23rd Street will be posted.

Drivers are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic signs.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.