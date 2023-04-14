Sioux City announces temporary street closure

By Brandon Martin
Apr. 14, 2023
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The City of Sioux City Engineering Division is announcing a day-long closure of Court Street between 22nd St and 23rd St. This closure will allow a private contractor to complete work on a nearby building.

The closure will begin the morning of Mon., April 24 and is expected to be complete the same day. A detour route utilizing 22nd Street, Wall Street, and 23rd Street will be posted.

Drivers are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic signs.

