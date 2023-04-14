Sioux City man was sentenced to federal prison after ‘brutal’ robbery

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City, Iowa man who robbed a marijuana dealer was sentenced to seven years in federal prison.

Alejandro Bautista, 21, from Sioux City received the prison term after an Oct. 24, 2022, guilty plea of robbery.

Evidence in the case showed that on Oct. 28, 2020, Bautista tricked a marijuana dealer into allowing him into his home to buy marijuana. Once inside, Bautista shouted a signal and an armed gunman entered the home. The marijuana dealer, a 20-year-old man, his brother and girlfriend were home at the time, authorities say they were restrained, beaten, brutalized and robbed of marijuana, cash, a firearm and other valuables.

Bautista was sentenced to 84 months imprisonment. He must also serve a 3-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.