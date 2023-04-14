Sioux Empire Fair announces three free concerts for 2023

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Empire Fair has announced three free concerts on the BillionAuto.com Main Stage at the 2023 Sioux Empire Fair. Hairball will perform on Sunday, August 6. Roots & Boots featuring Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye, and Sammy Kershaw will perform on Tuesday, August 8. The Eli Young Band with guest Cooper Alan will perform on Wednesday, August 9.

Hairball is a Rock & Roll experience you won’t soon forget. Van Halen, Kiss, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey, and Aerosmith are but a few of the acts fans will see brought to life. The Hairball stage becomes an entirely new rock concert before your very eyes countless times throughout the night. These Rock & Roll soldiers pride themselves on nailing some of the most memorable licks and chops of all time, while adding their own style and flare that they’ve cultivated over decades of tireless performing.

Roots and Boots is a powerhouse country concert featuring legends Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye, and Sammy Kershaw. The trio will join forces to present an evening filled with stories and songs as they get back to the roots of their music. These three legends provide an evening filled with hits from across the years from some of the biggest names in country music today.

Eli Young Band has always been unique in modern Country music – a true band of brothers who play their own instruments, write their own songs and cling fast to their Texas roots. What they’re good at has always been the same – organic, live-show focused Country dripping with authenticity and perfected in sold-out clubs, amphitheaters and stadiums coast-to-coast.

Cooper Alan is an up-and-coming country star who has independently built a fanbase of over 10 million followers and 200 million streams of his music. Originally from Winston Salem, NC, he spent his high school and college years playing bars, college campuses, and Honky Tonks all across the Carolinas. He and his band became the “go to” for great music and a high energy, all night throwdown performance.

“It’s always a great opportunity when we can bring free grandstand entertainment to fairgoers at the Sioux Empire Fair”, says Fair Manager Scott Wick. “This lineup brings a little bit of something for everyone and we’re all excited to see what they bring to the BillionAuto.com Main Stage”

The Hairball, Roots & Boots Tour, and Eli Young Band with Cooper Alan concerts are all free with paid fair admission. Fair admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 - 12, and free for children ages 5 and under. PIT Passes will go on sale Friday, April 21, online only, at SiouxEmpireFair.com

Hairball, Roots & Boots Tour, and Eli Young Band with Cooper Alan join the Sioux Empire Fair grandstand lineup along with Brothers Osborne on Saturday, August 5, Whiskey Myers with special guest Read Southall Band on Thursday, August 10, and 406 FMX Freestyle Motocross on Friday, August 11. For a full list of events visit www.sioiuxempirefair.com

The 2023 Sioux Empire Fair will run Friday, August 4 through Saturday, August 12. Follow us on Facebook or visit our website at SiouxEmpireFair.com for the latest updates.

