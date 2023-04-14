Siouxland squads compete at Crusader Relays

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Spring sports in high school means track and field is here, and with the Sioux City Relays this weekend Bishop Heelan gave everyone a bit of a chance to warm up at the Crusader Relays.

9 Siouxland schools in action at Memorial Field. Start with girl’s high jump Sioux City West’s Kenya Harris makes this jump at 5 feet, then Hinton’s Bailey Boeve says hey that looks fun she completes the jump, and both are unable to complete the next jump, so both are atop the podium,

Girls sprint medley here at the final handoff it looks like it’s between the Wolverines and Mustangs but look at West Lyon on the final leg coming back and taking first with a time of 1:58:13. Number one wheelchair racer in 2A Xander Rentschler cruises in with a time of 2:54.55 here keeping his season on pace.

Boys 3200 here, Devin Metcalf leads for most of the way but on the final lap Hinton’s Zach Sypersma turns on the afterburners coming up with the comeback victory,

On the girl’s side there was no doubt about it right from the start freshman Rachel Putze gets out in front and stays there taking first place by more than a minute and a half to find herself at the top of the podium.

