Thunderstorms possible into Friday night with showers and chilly temps for Saturday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Changes started to move in on our Friday as a cold front was bringing in the cooler temperatures that will be around for the next few days.

That cold front will also give us rain chances as well.

Some stronger thunderstorms will be possible from Friday evening into early Friday night with an isolated hail and wind threat from a couple of the stronger cells.

The strongest of cells will be most likely in southern Siouxland.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will then continue for Friday night with lows getting colder in the low 40s.

Saturday is going to be a chilly day with highs only in the low to mid 40s with a chance of rain continuing and a pretty strong northwest wind making it feel even colder.

Most of the rain should be moving out of the region Saturday night and eastern Siouxland could even see some snow showers trying to mix in as well.

Sunday will give us decreasing clouds with highs in the low to mid 50s and it will be another windy day.

What other changes lie ahead for next week?

I’ll have your complete forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.