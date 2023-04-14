Volbeat coming to Battery Park this summer

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City has announced its final Battery Park Summer Concert Series performance of the year.

On July 27, the hard rock band Volbeat, with special guest opener Halestorm, will be performing at Battery Park. Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m., and may be purchased at www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or in-person at the Rock Shop. All events in Battery Park are open to all ages.

Volbeat is two decades deep into a career that has found them sharing stages with Black Sabbath, Metallica, Motorhead, Slipknot, Megadeth Anthrax and more. They have racked up nearly three billion cumulative streams over the course of their career and have earned gold and platinum certifications all over the world.

Servant of the Mind, the band’s eighth album, takes the signature heavy metal, psychobilly, punk ‘n’ roll sound on which they have built their reputation up a notch. The lead single “Wait A Minute My Girl,” which frontman Michael Poulsen drafted as a love song to his fiancé, swiftly cruised into the No. 1 position on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart and camped out there for three weeks. It became the band’s ninth No. 1 at the format, which is a record for the most chart-topping singles by a band not based in North America.

Full Battery Park schedule

Foreigner with Night Ranger on May 13.

Volbeat with Halestorm on July 29.

Lainey Wilson on Aug. 10.

Ludacris on Aug. 12.

