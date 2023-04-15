Adaptive riding program in need of volunteers

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Special Troopers Adaptive Riding School also known as (Stars) is seeking volunteers. The program gives anyone with a diagnosed disability an opportunity to ride horses, but they need more volunteers to keep the program going.

Stars helps anyone with a disability have the chance to ride a horse, but they’re in deep need of more volunteers to keep the program going. Stars will host an orientation at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18 at their barn just across the Plymouth county line from Sioux City.

They’re in most need of “sidewalkers.”

“They help them with their activities, stay on track, keep them encouraged, be friends with them,” said Brooke McBride, the executive director.

Choosing a horse is almost as important as the volunteers, McBride says. Because participants ride holding the reigns, and the horses are also hand lead during sessions, they need an especially gentle temperament.

“So they are rodeo horses, trail horses, 4-H horses that are kind of at the end of that career, and we still have a career for them here. So we get a lot that are, you know, just need to move on to the next thing and not be so active but be able to still carry your rider,” said McBride.

Stars will take as many volunteers as they can get, no former equestrian experience is needed.

Again, if you would like to volunteer, that orientation is at 6 this coming Tuesday night at their barn in Sioux City. It is located on County Road K-22 near County Road C-80 just north of the Sioux City limits in Plymouth County.

