Adaptive riding program in need of volunteers

The next opportunity for orientation will be this Tuesday.
The next opportunity for orientation will be this Tuesday.(KTIV)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Special Troopers Adaptive Riding School also known as (Stars) is seeking volunteers. The program gives anyone with a diagnosed disability an opportunity to ride horses, but they need more volunteers to keep the program going.

Stars helps anyone with a disability have the chance to ride a horse, but they’re in deep need of more volunteers to keep the program going. Stars will host an orientation at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18 at their barn just across the Plymouth county line from Sioux City.

They’re in most need of “sidewalkers.”

“They help them with their activities, stay on track, keep them encouraged, be friends with them,” said Brooke McBride, the executive director.

Choosing a horse is almost as important as the volunteers, McBride says. Because participants ride holding the reigns, and the horses are also hand lead during sessions, they need an especially gentle temperament.

“So they are rodeo horses, trail horses, 4-H horses that are kind of at the end of that career, and we still have a career for them here. So we get a lot that are, you know, just need to move on to the next thing and not be so active but be able to still carry your rider,” said McBride.

Stars will take as many volunteers as they can get, no former equestrian experience is needed.

Again, if you would like to volunteer, that orientation is at 6 this coming Tuesday night at their barn in Sioux City. It is located on County Road K-22 near County Road C-80 just north of the Sioux City limits in Plymouth County.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead after crash in Plymouth County, IA
The drone was seen in the area of Glen Oaks Boulevard and Strawberry Lane.
City employee resigns after drone use
A fire broke out near Moorhead, Iowa April 13.
Crews contain fire near Moorhead, IA Friday
Jane Volkert (center) reacts after receiving the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award in Holstein on...
Northwest Iowa family receives award for 117-year-old farm
The piece of history had been buried beneath Lake Waccamaw for hundreds of years.
1,000-year-old Native American canoe brought to the lake’s surface

Latest News

Update: Two people killed in a near head-on collision in Plymouth County, Iowa
Around Siouxland: Book Lovers’ Book Sale
Around Siouxland: Book Lovers’ Book Sale
Around Siouxland: Pier Center for Autism Derby and Dreams
Around Siouxland: Pier Center for Autism Derby and Dreams
Around Siouxland: Charlotte’s Web production
Around Siouxland: Cherokee Community Theatre