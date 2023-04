Briar Cliff softball sweeps College of St. Mary in home opener

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Briar Cliff softball team racked up 15 runs on 21 hits in their home opening sweep of College of Saint Mary Friday at Bishop Mueller Complex.

Final Scores:

College Softball-

Northwestern 7 Doane 0 F

Northwestern 8 Doane 1 F

Morningside 6 Mount Marty 1 F

Morningside 2 Mount Marty 1 F

Briar Cliff 9 St. Mary 0 F

Briar Cliff 6 St. Mary 1 F

High School Softball-

Yankton 14 Pierre T.F. Riggs 3 F

Dakota Valley 7 Tea Area 4 F

College Baseball-

Buena Vista 12 Coe 2 F

Midland 6 Morningside 5 F

Midland 7 Morningside 11 F

Northwestern 6 Mount Marty 2 F

Mount Marty 4 Northwestern 5 F

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.