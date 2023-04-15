BVU baseball cruises to doubleheader sweep of Coe College

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - In the month of Aril, the Buena Vista baseball team has lost just one game picking up momentum at just the right time.

The Beavers rolled into a Friday doubleheader on a six-game winning streak and would look to keep it going as they took on conference foe Coe College.

Final Scores:

Final Scores:

College Baseball-

Buena Vista 12 Coe 2 F

Buena Vista 11 Coe 6 F

Midland 6 Morningside 5 F

Midland 7 Morningside 11 F

Northwestern 6 Mount Marty 2 F

Mount Marty 4 Northwestern 5 F

College Softball-

Northwestern 7 Doane 0 F

Northwestern 8 Doane 1 F

Morningside 6 Mount Marty 1 F

Morningside 2 Mount Marty 1 F

Briar Cliff 9 St. Mary 0 F

Briar Cliff 6 St. Mary 1 F

High School Softball-

Yankton 14 Pierre T.F. Riggs 3 F

Dakota Valley 7 Tea Area 4 F

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.