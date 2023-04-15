BVU baseball cruises to doubleheader sweep of Coe College
STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - In the month of Aril, the Buena Vista baseball team has lost just one game picking up momentum at just the right time.
The Beavers rolled into a Friday doubleheader on a six-game winning streak and would look to keep it going as they took on conference foe Coe College.
Final Scores:
Final Scores:
College Baseball-
Buena Vista 12 Coe 2 F
Buena Vista 11 Coe 6 F
Midland 6 Morningside 5 F
Midland 7 Morningside 11 F
Northwestern 6 Mount Marty 2 F
Mount Marty 4 Northwestern 5 F
College Softball-
Northwestern 7 Doane 0 F
Northwestern 8 Doane 1 F
Morningside 6 Mount Marty 1 F
Morningside 2 Mount Marty 1 F
Briar Cliff 9 St. Mary 0 F
Briar Cliff 6 St. Mary 1 F
High School Softball-
Yankton 14 Pierre T.F. Riggs 3 F
Dakota Valley 7 Tea Area 4 F
Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.