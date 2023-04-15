BVU baseball cruises to doubleheader sweep of Coe College

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - In the month of Aril, the Buena Vista baseball team has lost just one game picking up momentum at just the right time.

The Beavers rolled into a Friday doubleheader on a six-game winning streak and would look to keep it going as they took on conference foe Coe College.

Final Scores:

Final Scores:

College Baseball-

Buena Vista 12 Coe 2 F

Buena Vista 11 Coe 6 F

Midland 6 Morningside 5 F

Midland 7 Morningside 11 F

Northwestern 6 Mount Marty 2 F

Mount Marty 4 Northwestern 5 F

College Softball-

Northwestern 7 Doane 0 F

Northwestern 8 Doane 1 F

Morningside 6 Mount Marty 1 F

Morningside 2 Mount Marty 1 F

Briar Cliff 9 St. Mary 0 F

Briar Cliff 6 St. Mary 1 F

High School Softball-

Yankton 14 Pierre T.F. Riggs 3 F

Dakota Valley 7 Tea Area 4 F

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday in the Park announces lineup
2023 Saturday in the Park lineup announced
2 dead after crash in Plymouth County, IA
Sioux City man accused of breaking into apartment, handcuffing woman and tasing her
The drone was seen in the area of Glen Oaks Boulevard and Strawberry Lane.
City employee resigns after drone use
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says

Latest News

The Red Raiders celebrate a home run in their sweep over Doane
Red Raiders softball remains perfect in conference play with sweep of Doane
Briar Cliff softball sweeps College of St. Mary in home opener
Briar Cliff softball sweeps College of St. Mary in home opener
The Sioux City Musketeers clinch their spot in the 2023 USHL Playoffs with a win over Sioux Falls
Sioux City Musketeers clinch spot in USHL Clark Cup Playoffs with overtime win over Sioux Falls
Mount Marty's Nathan Simons takes first place in the men's 400 meters.
Siouxland athletes show off at 58th annual Sioux City Relays