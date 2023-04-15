North High hosts 7th annual ‘Children’s Miracle Network Dance Marathon’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - North High School students gathered Friday night for a Dance Marathon to raise money for a special cause.

Across the nation, high schools and colleges participate in ‘dance marathons’ to raise money for Children’s Miracle Network.

Friday marked the 7th time North High has hosted one.

They set up corn hole, basketball, frisbee, just dance, 9-square, and much more. Students could also pay to sign up for activities like musical chairs, a wheelbarrow race, limbo, raffles, and a pie-eating contest.

All the money they raised will go towards Unity Point Health - St. Lukes’s, a Children’s Miracle Network hospital.

“Its amazing to see what a collective mindset these high school students have and seeing how it benefits our community locally and knowing it stays locally. So, I think they realize how important it is and that fuels them to want to make an impact,” said Stacey Selk, Director of Children’s Miracle Network at UnityPoint St. Luke.

In 2019, they raised $7,000, but last year after taking a break for COVID, they doubled that amount and raised $14,000.

This year they had a goal set for $15,000 and by the end of the night, they ended up raising a total of $15,054.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.