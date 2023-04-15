Northwestern softball adds to the win column with sweep of Hastings

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - The rain moved into Siouxland Saturday morning, but that didn’t stop the Northwestern softball team.

There was still plenty of softball to be played inside the American State Bank Sports Complex as #13 Northwestern was in action for a doubleheader with Hastings.

Final Scores:

College Softball:

Nebraska 8 Indiana 6 Final

Nebraska 4 Indiana 2 Final

Dordt 1 Doane 0 Final

Dordt 3 Doane 1 Final

Northwestern 6 Hastings 1 Final

Northwestern 8 Hastings 1 Final

College Baseball:

Nebraska 9 Northwestern 2 F

Upper Iowa 3 Wayne State 2 F

