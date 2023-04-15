Northwestern softball adds to the win column with sweep of Hastings
Published: Apr. 15, 2023
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - The rain moved into Siouxland Saturday morning, but that didn’t stop the Northwestern softball team.
There was still plenty of softball to be played inside the American State Bank Sports Complex as #13 Northwestern was in action for a doubleheader with Hastings.
Final Scores:
College Softball:
Nebraska 8 Indiana 6 Final
Nebraska 4 Indiana 2 Final
Dordt 1 Doane 0 Final
Dordt 3 Doane 1 Final
Northwestern 6 Hastings 1 Final
Northwestern 8 Hastings 1 Final
College Baseball:
Nebraska 9 Northwestern 2 F
Upper Iowa 3 Wayne State 2 F
