Red Raiders softball remains perfect in conference play with sweep of Doane

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - The Northwestern softball team is now 10-0 in GPAC Conference play adding a sweep over the Doane Tigers in the Red Raiders’ home opener.

Final Scores:

College Softball-

Northwestern 7 Doane 0 F

Northwestern 8 Doane 1 F

Morningside 6 Mount Marty 1 F

Morningside 2 Mount Marty 1 F

Briar Cliff 9 St. Mary 0 F

Briar Cliff 6 St. Mary 1 F

High School Softball-

Yankton 14 Pierre T.F. Riggs 3 F

Dakota Valley 7 Tea Area 4 F

College Baseball-

Buena Vista 12 Coe 2 F

Midland 6 Morningside 5 F

Midland 7 Morningside 11 F

Northwestern 6 Mount Marty 2 F

Mount Marty 4 Northwestern 5 F

