Red Raiders softball remains perfect in conference play with sweep of Doane
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - The Northwestern softball team is now 10-0 in GPAC Conference play adding a sweep over the Doane Tigers in the Red Raiders’ home opener.
Final Scores:
College Softball-
Northwestern 7 Doane 0 F
Northwestern 8 Doane 1 F
Morningside 6 Mount Marty 1 F
Morningside 2 Mount Marty 1 F
Briar Cliff 9 St. Mary 0 F
Briar Cliff 6 St. Mary 1 F
High School Softball-
Yankton 14 Pierre T.F. Riggs 3 F
Dakota Valley 7 Tea Area 4 F
College Baseball-
Buena Vista 12 Coe 2 F
Midland 6 Morningside 5 F
Midland 7 Morningside 11 F
Northwestern 6 Mount Marty 2 F
Mount Marty 4 Northwestern 5 F
