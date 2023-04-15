Sioux City Musketeers clinch spot in USHL Clark Cup Playoffs with overtime win over Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KTIV) - The reigning Clark Cup Champions have a chance of becoming back-to-back champions as they have officially clinched their spot in the 2023 USHL Clark Cup Playoffs.

The Musketeers are going to the playoffs after securing a 4-3 overtime win over the Sioux Falls Stampede.

Ben Doran had the overtime goal to send the Musketeers to their third-straight Clark Cup playoffs berth.

