Sioux City Musketeers clinch spot in USHL Clark Cup Playoffs with overtime win over Sioux Falls

By Amber Salas and Jayson Moeller
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KTIV) - The reigning Clark Cup Champions have a chance of becoming back-to-back champions as they have officially clinched their spot in the 2023 USHL Clark Cup Playoffs.

The Musketeers are going to the playoffs after securing a 4-3 overtime win over the Sioux Falls Stampede.

Ben Doran had the overtime goal to send the Musketeers to their third-straight Clark Cup playoffs berth.

