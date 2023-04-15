Siouxland athletes show off at 58th annual Sioux City Relays

Mount Marty's Nathan Simons takes first place in the men's 400 meters.
Mount Marty's Nathan Simons takes first place in the men's 400 meters.(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A tradition like no other continued right here in Sioux City on Friday night.

The 58th running of the Sioux City Relays kicked off Friday afternoon with middle school, high school and college athletes from all over Siouxland showing off their best skills on the track and out in the field.

Multiple previous Sioux City Relays records were broken as the athletes gave it their all.

OFFICIAL UPDATE: Day two of the Sioux City Relays has been canceled due to impending weather.

Note from Sioux City Relays Officials:

“Due to the impending weather, we have decided to cancel day 2. It is always a tough call, but the consensus was it was the right thing to do. Thanks for your understanding.”

