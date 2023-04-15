Update: Two people killed in a near head-on collision in Plymouth County, Iowa

Le Mars, Iowa (KTIV) The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office reports two people were killed in a near head-on collision in Southwest Plymouth County on K-18 and Boulder Road around 5:45 P.M. on Thursday.

According to a news release, it is believed that a 2016 Kia Optima owned by Raymond James Frye, age 37 of Orange City, Iowa was northbound on K-18 and a 2013 Acura RDX owned by Randall Kenton Shideler, age 54 of Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, was southbound on on K-18 when they collided.

The released indicated the two vehicles collided nearly head on causing both vehicles to leave the roadway and overturn. The crash remains under investigation at this time.

