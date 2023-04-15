Update: Two people killed in a near head-on collision in Plymouth County, Iowa

(Pixabay)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Le Mars, Iowa (KTIV) The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office reports two people were killed in a near head-on collision in Southwest Plymouth County on K-18 and Boulder Road around 5:45 P.M. on Thursday.

According to a news release, it is believed that a 2016 Kia Optima owned by Raymond James Frye, age 37 of Orange City, Iowa was northbound on K-18 and a 2013 Acura RDX owned by Randall Kenton Shideler, age 54 of Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, was southbound on on K-18 when they collided.

The released indicated the two vehicles collided nearly head on causing both vehicles to leave the roadway and overturn. The crash remains under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead after crash in Plymouth County, IA
The drone was seen in the area of Glen Oaks Boulevard and Strawberry Lane.
City employee resigns after drone use
A fire broke out near Moorhead, Iowa April 13.
Crews contain fire near Moorhead, IA Friday
Jane Volkert (center) reacts after receiving the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award in Holstein on...
Northwest Iowa family receives award for 117-year-old farm
The piece of history had been buried beneath Lake Waccamaw for hundreds of years.
1,000-year-old Native American canoe brought to the lake’s surface

Latest News

The next opportunity for orientation will be this Tuesday.
Adaptive riding program in need of volunteers
Around Siouxland: Book Lovers’ Book Sale
Around Siouxland: Book Lovers’ Book Sale
Around Siouxland: Pier Center for Autism Derby and Dreams
Around Siouxland: Pier Center for Autism Derby and Dreams
Around Siouxland: Charlotte’s Web production
Around Siouxland: Cherokee Community Theatre