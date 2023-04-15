West High student working to put menstrual products in bathrooms across district

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Period poverty is what UNICEF says has a negative effect on teenage girls when it comes to schooling. It is when they cannot afford to buy menstrual products or there is a lack of access.

West High Senior Jordy Cambara doesn’t need period products but he knows they’re a necessity for fellow classmates. That’s why he has started collecting tampons and pads to leave in bathrooms at school.

“When I asked my friends and stuff, you know, they would tell me that some of them would skip class because they didn’t have any on hand or it was like an emergency situation. They couldn’t go to class because of having their period at the moment, and I was like, why should they be skipping class for something that they should have on hand anyways, and something that should be available to them,” said Cambara.

He got the idea after a bill from the Iowa Youth Advisory Council, that he helped with, that would’ve put period products in bathrooms. It didn’t pass in Des Moines.

“Why should I wait till next year? When I could do this now? And so I brought that idea back to West and I’m like, I’m gonna do something about it and hopefully, bring it out to Sioux City,” said Cambara.

Now, Jordy is accepting donations of tampons and pads -- along with a GoFundMe that has already raised more than $350. He’s put $80 of his own money toward getting the project up and running.

These products have always been available at school, but at the price of dignity.

“It wouldn’t be uncommon for students to sneak their head into my office asking ‘Ms. Rieken do you have a pad’ you know, they have to ask for it. So as Jordi shared it can be somewhat embarrassing if they don’t know me very well. And they shove it in their pocket just to hide it so they could go to the bathroom and this just takes that whole step out of it,” said Principal Rebecca Rieken.

Jordy wants this to spread to all Sioux City high schools, then middle schools, then to other districts.

“It gives me a smile and it gives me the motivation to keep going because I know that it helps the health and lives of the students around, the people and it’s just like, it’s motivation to see the smiles and it’s them telling me that they can have something available to them,” said Cambara.

He says if you want to donate products, you can do so by dropping them off at any Sioux City high school or Girls Inc.

