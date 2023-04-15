Wind Advisory for most of Siouxland Sunday

**Wind Advisory for most of Siouxland from 10 AM until 7 PM Sunday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Rain and sleet fell in parts of Siouxland on Saturday and mostly cloudy skies dominated throughout the day.

Tonight, showers remain a possibility with chances for light snow showers in eastern Siouxland. It will be windy and cooler with wind gusts up to 40 mph possible. Lows will be in the lower 30s.

The northwesterly wind will pick up on Sunday between 25 and 30 mph, wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible. Due to the windy conditions, many of us here in Siouxland will be under a Wind Advisory from 10 AM until 7 PM on Sunday. Lingering showers will be a possibility in eastern Siouxland in the morning. Skies will clear throughout the day with highs in the mid 50s.

It will remain blustery for the earlier portions of Sunday night, but winds will die down throughout the overnight hours. Lows will dip into the upper 20s.

We will start to warm back up again on Monday, getting into the low to mid 60s. We will have sunny skies overhead.

Clear skies will stick around throughout the overnight hours Monday. Lows will be in the upper 30s.

Tuesday will have lots of sunshine in the daytime hours with highs in the upper 60s.

Showers and thunderstorms become a possibility Tuesday night. Lows will drop sit in the lower 50s.

Gloomy and rainy conditions are expected to continue into Wednesday with highs in the lower 70s.

Will showers continue into the later portions of the week? I’ll have all of the details tonight on News 4 at 6 & 10.

