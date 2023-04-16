Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools hosts annual fundraiser

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Saturday night was a big night at Bishop Heelan High School, with the school’s annual auction, featuring a 1980s theme.

Organizers hope to raise at least $500,000 for the school system. Top auction items included the naming rights to the arena floor, and taking home a golden doodle puppy. Other activities included dinner, a raffle and dancing.

“So this is our annual fundraiser for the year. And we’re here tonight to raise money for our school system, and to have a good time,” said Patty Considine-McClintock, the director of annual giving.

The 1980s theme was chosen by the “Auction committee.” Costumes included “Top Gun” and several throwback jerseys.

”I have seen everything from Ferris Bueller to the Blues Brothers. Oh, gosh, a ton of neon, everything here tonight,” said Considine-McClintock.

KTIV News 4 had a great contingent at the auction. Evening Anchor Matt and General Manager Bridget Breen as auction committee members, and Chief Meteorologist Ron Demers as the emcee.

