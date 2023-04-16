How to prepare your roof for severe weather

By Clayton Anderson
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With severe weather now upon us, it is a good time to start checking your roof as hail, high winds and thunderstorms can cause damage to the shingles and your home.

Charese Yanney, a managing partner for Guaranteed Roofing and Siding, said cleaning out your gutters and making sure shingles are lying flat will help prevent damage to your home from potential severe weather. She says the strong winds we are having can cause damage to roofs that may be hard to notice.

“High winds are hard on roofs because they catch the shingles,” said Yanney. “Sometimes, they just lift the shingles and then the shingles lay back down and they reseal, so you don’t know necessarily that they’ve been lifted. And so, then they will get a spider crack in them.”

Yanney says medium and large size hail can create significant damage to roofs. She says if people aren’t comfortable on ladders, they can do spot work for customers.

