Inside-the-park home run helps Dordt pick up win over Doane

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - The Dordt Defenders softball team was back in action at American State Bank Sports Complex hoping to get back in the win column as they host a doubleheader with Doane.

It was slow start with the game scoreless heading into the sixth inning. But everything changed when the Defenders got three quick outs in just four pitches in the top of the sixth.

Then Dordt’s Karli Olsen hit an inside-the-park home run to put the Defenders up 1-0.

Final Scores:

College Softball:

Nebraska 8 Indiana 6 Final

Nebraska 4 Indiana 2 Final

Dordt 1 Doane 0 Final

Dordt 3 Doane 1 Final

Northwestern 6 Hastings 1 Final

Northwestern 8 Hastings 1 Final

College Baseball:

Nebraska 9 Northwestern 2 F

Upper Iowa 3 Wayne State 2 F

