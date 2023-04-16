Seven-run inning helps Morningside baseball cruise to win

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It is now well past the halfway point of the college baseball season, and the Morningside Mustangs are holding their own currently ranking third in the GPAC standings.

The Mustangs powered through some strong winds Sunday afternoon in a doubleheader with Dakota Wesleyan.

Morningside was off on a roll in the bottom of the second inning bringing in seven runs to take a 8-1 lead after two innings.

The Mustangs’ high-powered offense helped them cruise to a 13-5 win in game one.

