Seven-run inning helps Morningside baseball cruise to win

By Amber Salas
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It is now well past the halfway point of the college baseball season, and the Morningside Mustangs are holding their own currently ranking third in the GPAC standings.

The Mustangs powered through some strong winds Sunday afternoon in a doubleheader with Dakota Wesleyan.

Morningside was off on a roll in the bottom of the second inning bringing in seven runs to take a 8-1 lead after two innings.

The Mustangs’ high-powered offense helped them cruise to a 13-5 win in game one.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Two people killed in a near head-on collision in Plymouth County, Iowa
The drone was seen in the area of Glen Oaks Boulevard and Strawberry Lane.
City employee resigns after drone use
Police say a man dog sitting four pit bull terriers was mauled to death in his backyard. (WCCO,...
Man mauled to death while dog sitting, police say
The piece of history had been buried beneath Lake Waccamaw for hundreds of years.
1,000-year-old Native American canoe brought to the lake’s surface
2 dead after crash in Plymouth County, IA

Latest News

Dordt's Karli Olsen celebrates after an inside-the-park home run to put the Defenders up 1-0.
Inside-the-park home run helps Dordt pick up win over Doane
Northwestern softball remains undefeated in GPAC play adding wins over Hastings.
Northwestern softball adds to the win column with sweep of Hastings
The Red Raiders celebrate a home run in their sweep over Doane
Red Raiders softball remains perfect in conference play with sweep of Doane
Buena Vista baseball sweeps doubleheader with Coe College.
BVU baseball cruises to doubleheader sweep of Coe College