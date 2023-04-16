Sioux City Outdoor Show comes to Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Summer is on the horizon, and this weekend, Siouxlanders got a taste of all the fun activities to come at the Sioux City Outdoor Show.

The show is sponsored by Powell Broadcasting and has been around for over 3 decades. After previously being held at locations like the Tyson Events Center and Sioux City Convention Center, the show moved into a new venue for 2023.

”This is the first year at the Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center,” said Dave Grosenheider, Director of Sales at Powell Broadcasting. “It’s more than doubled the size of our show, and what a wonderful facility it is for this type of program.”

The show featured nearly 50 boats and over 11,000 square feet of RVs for guests to check out. It also included a number of booths showing off things like fishing supplies, golf carts and motorcycles. Additionally, a professional fishing angler also was there giving seminars both Saturday and Sunday.

”I think everybody has spring fever,” said Grosenheider. “So it’s a perfect timing to look at these big boy and girl toys that we have, plus all of the other things to get ready for summer.”

The show was held in conjunction with the River City Angler’s Swamp Meet, where guests could participate in activities like live trout fishing.

