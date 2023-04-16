Windy end to the weekend with sunshine on Monday

**Wind Advisory for most of Siouxland until 7 PM**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The northwesterly winds have remained very strong throughout the day here in Siouxland with wind gusts surpassing 50 mph. Winds will die down a bit in the coming days, but it will remain fairly breezy.

Tonight, lows will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds will begin to die down after midnight. Skies will be mostly clear.

Tomorrow will be comfortable with lots of sunshine and highs in the lower 60s.

Tomorrow night will be another mostly clear night. Lows will dip into the mid 30s.

We could see a few clouds Tuesday, but skies will remain mostly sunny throughout much of the day. Highs will climb into the upper 60s.

More clouds will move in in the evening on Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms become a possibility during the nighttime hours. Lows will be a lot warmer in the low to mid 50s.

Showers and scattered thunderstorms look to continue throughout the day on Wednesday. Highs will make their way into the lower 70s.

Showers will stick around for Thursday with highs a bit cooler in the mid 50s.

Will the remainder of the week be rainy and will temperatures continue to drop into next weekend? I’ll have the details tonight on News 4 at 5 & 10.

