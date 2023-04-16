Woodbury County Board of Supervisors reevaluating solar panel zoning regulations

By Clayton Anderson
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors are looking at revaluating zoning requirements for solar panels for county residents.

The board wants to update zoning requirements for solar panels that were established in 2008. Board Chairman Matthew Ung said they want to look at making the process less restrictive, so residents do not have to use a conditional use permit.

“It’s reasonable to look at that again and say, ‘is it really fair to residential owners out and in the rural areas,’ and we don’t think it is because they have some more hoops to jump through than someone with a hog confinement does to put solar panels up,” said Ung. “And really, this is just about removing some of those obstacles.”

The zoning commission will look at solar panels in their upcoming meeting and will provide findings and recommendations for the board who will eventually vote on pending changes.

