Around Siouxland: The Young Artist Concert

By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Cherokee Symphony is in its 67th season.

The Cherokee Symphony will present its Young Artist Showcase concert at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 30 at the Cherokee Community Center.

The Symphony will play several selections and there will be musicians from throughout northwest Iowa.

Tickets are $15 and for students it is free.

For more information, click here.

