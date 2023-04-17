Around Siouxland: The Young Artist Concert
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Cherokee Symphony is in its 67th season.
The Cherokee Symphony will present its Young Artist Showcase concert at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 30 at the Cherokee Community Center.
The Symphony will play several selections and there will be musicians from throughout northwest Iowa.
Tickets are $15 and for students it is free.
