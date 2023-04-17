Around Siouxland: The Young Artist Concert

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Cherokee Symphony is in its 67th season.

The Cherokee Symphony will present its Young Artist Showcase concert at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 30 at the Cherokee Community Center.

The Symphony will play several selections and there will be musicians from throughout northwest Iowa.

Tickets are $15 and for students it is free.

For more information, click here.

