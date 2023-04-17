Avera announces leadership change

Avera President and CEO Bob Sutton is stepping down from his roles because of a medical...
Avera President and CEO Bob Sutton is stepping down from his roles because of a medical condition requiring intense treatment, the hospital system announced Monday.(Avera Health)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Avera President and CEO Bob Sutton is stepping down from his roles because of a medical condition requiring intense treatment, the hospital system announced Monday.

Sutton’s last day at Avera will be Sept. 30.

“While we are saddened by Bob’s impending departure from the organization, we are inspired by the humble and courageous decision he has made. We respectfully request Bob’s privacy with his condition and hold the Sutton family in prayer,” said Avera System Members Chairperson Sr. Roxanne Seifert.

Before he was the president and CEO, Sutton was Avera’s Executive Vice President of Human Resources. He has been with Avera since 2013. Other roles with the hospital system include regional president and CEO of Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre and senior vice president of community relations.

“During my years at Avera, I have met colleagues who turned into lifelong friends. We have the finest people changing lives each day with the care and services we provide. It has been an honor to lead this rural health system. Although I am sad to step away, I know that Avera’s tremendous leadership team and the guidance of our Sponsors will ensure this ministry will be successful long into the future,” said Sutton. “Thank you for your support. I am facing this time with confidence in my care team and a grateful, hopeful heart,” Sutton said.

A national search will start in the coming months for the next leader of the Avera Health system.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The drone was seen in the area of Glen Oaks Boulevard and Strawberry Lane.
City employee resigns after drone use
Update: Two people killed in a near head-on collision in Plymouth County, Iowa
Black bear spotted in Dubuque Co. over the last three years
Iowa DNR believes black bear sightings could continue to increase
The U.S. Coast Guard is asking for information on three missing American sailors, identified as...
US Coast Guard, Mexican navy searching for 3 missing American sailors
One sheriff’s deputy died and two other law enforcement officers were injured after a shootout...
Sheriff’s deputy and suspect killed in Minnesota shootout

Latest News

North High School Students Raise $15,054 for St. Luke's Children's Miracle Network
North High raises over $15,000 for St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network
UnityPoint Health - Sioux City has nearly 50 volunteers that help the community.
UnityPoint Health – Sioux City celebrates national volunteer appreciation week
Sioux City Community Schools Logo
Sioux City schools graduation rate at highest level in 10 years
Owner of Sgt. Bluff business sentenced for tax evasion