Avera announces leadership change

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Avera President and CEO Bob Sutton is stepping down from his roles because of a medical condition requiring intense treatment, the hospital system announced Monday.

Sutton’s last day at Avera will be Sept. 30.

“While we are saddened by Bob’s impending departure from the organization, we are inspired by the humble and courageous decision he has made. We respectfully request Bob’s privacy with his condition and hold the Sutton family in prayer,” said Avera System Members Chairperson Sr. Roxanne Seifert.

Under [Sutton’s] leadership, Avera has opened numerous building projects and completed renovations in communities across Avera’s 72,000-square-mile footprint. Some of these projects include the campuses in Gregory and Gettysburg that include a new hospital, clinic and long-term care facilities; the Avera Specialty Hospital in Sioux Falls; the opening of the Helmsley Center in Pierre, which brought radiation oncology to that region; the opening of South Dakota’s first free-standing emergency departments; and the expansion of the Avera Behavioral Health Hospital, adding the first psychiatric urgent care to our area.

Before he was the president and CEO, Sutton was Avera’s Executive Vice President of Human Resources. He has been with Avera since 2013. Other roles with the hospital system include regional president and CEO of Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre and senior vice president of community relations.

“During my years at Avera, I have met colleagues who turned into lifelong friends. We have the finest people changing lives each day with the care and services we provide. It has been an honor to lead this rural health system. Although I am sad to step away, I know that Avera’s tremendous leadership team and the guidance of our Sponsors will ensure this ministry will be successful long into the future,” said Sutton. “Thank you for your support. I am facing this time with confidence in my care team and a grateful, hopeful heart,” Sutton said.

A national search will start in the coming months for the next leader of the Avera Health system.

