Fugitive from Maryland arrested in Wayne, NE

(MGN)
By Dean Welte
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - Police in northeast Nebraska arrested a man Monday they say is wanted out of Maryland.

The Wayne Police Department says 27-year-old Derrick Coley, a transient, was arrested in Wayne, Nebraska for an assault charge out of Maryland.

Wayne police say on April 17 they got information from Iowa authorities that a probationer may be in the area. Iowa authorities were able to track Coley thanks to an ankle monitor he was wearing. They determined he was in Wayne, near the 200 block of West 2nd Street.

Police officers were sent to the area, but couldn’t find him right away. But calls to local businesses revealed Coley was inside one of the establishments.

A perimeter was set up in the area by the Wayne Police Department, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol. After a short time, authorities say they found Coley leaving a local business and were able to arrest him without incident.

Coley was transported to a jail facility to be held for Maryland authorities.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The drone was seen in the area of Glen Oaks Boulevard and Strawberry Lane.
City employee resigns after drone use
Update: Two people killed in a near head-on collision in Plymouth County, Iowa
Black bear spotted in Dubuque Co. over the last three years
Iowa DNR believes black bear sightings could continue to increase
The U.S. Coast Guard is asking for information on three missing American sailors, identified as...
US Coast Guard, Mexican navy searching for 3 missing American sailors
One sheriff’s deputy died and two other law enforcement officers were injured after a shootout...
Sheriff’s deputy and suspect killed in Minnesota shootout

Latest News

Morningside president to be officially inaugurated Thursday
Sioux City schools graduation rate at highest level in 10 years
Dr. Albert Mosley has been serving as Morningside University's president for about a year, but...
Morningside president makes his pitch as inauguration waits
Owner of Sgt. Bluff business sentenced for tax evasion