Fugitive from Maryland arrested in Wayne, NE

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - Police in northeast Nebraska arrested a man Monday they say is wanted out of Maryland.

The Wayne Police Department says 27-year-old Derrick Coley, a transient, was arrested in Wayne, Nebraska for an assault charge out of Maryland.

Wayne police say on April 17 they got information from Iowa authorities that a probationer may be in the area. Iowa authorities were able to track Coley thanks to an ankle monitor he was wearing. They determined he was in Wayne, near the 200 block of West 2nd Street.

Police officers were sent to the area, but couldn’t find him right away. But calls to local businesses revealed Coley was inside one of the establishments.

A perimeter was set up in the area by the Wayne Police Department, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol. After a short time, authorities say they found Coley leaving a local business and were able to arrest him without incident.

Coley was transported to a jail facility to be held for Maryland authorities.

