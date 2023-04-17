Man accused of killing mother pleads not guilty

Nathaniel Kassel
By Dean Welte
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SHELDON, Iowa (KTIV) - The man accused of killing his mother in Sheldon, Iowa has pleaded not guilty to his charges.

Court documents state 41-year-old Nathaniel Kassel pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder of 62-year-old Jody Duskin.

Duskin’s body was found on March 23 in Sheldon, Iowa with a fatal gunshot wound. Authorities allege Kassel, who is Duskin’s son, told several family members the day before that he was going to kill Duskin. Documents state sometime after making those statements Kassel was overheard in a phone conversation saying he had made a mistake and hurt someone.

Shortly after the body was found, Kassel was arrested in Flandreau, South Dakota and charged with first-degree murder. As of Monday morning, a trial date has not been set for Kassel.

