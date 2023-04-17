More wind and warmth to move in Tuesday before storm chances develop

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Our workweek got to a chilly start with early morning lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

But by the afternoon, some nice warming was moving in and we have a couple milder days about to come our way.

Tonight will be cool, but not quite as cold as last night with lows in the low to mid 30s while keeping a mostly clear sky.

Tuesday should be a very nice day as far as the temperatures go as we head into the upper 60s and lower 70s although a stronger wind will also return out of the south gusting to around 30 miles per hour at times.

Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday night and that will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms with it as well.

A couple of these thunderstorms may try to get on the stronger side with a bit of hail and wind possible as lows will be much warmer in the low 50s.

Continued shower and thunderstorm chances will be with us on Wednesday as well and there will be a continued threat of strong to severe thunderstorms with highs close to 70.

After some shower and thunderstorm chances from Wednesday night into early Thursday, we’ll likely start to clearing skies out a bit with highs on Thursday looking cooler as we hit close to 60 degrees and we’ll have a pretty strong northwesterly wind.

Friday is looking breezy and cool with highs only near 50 with increasing clouds.

As the weekend arrives, will it be the cooler and warm air that wins out?

I’ll have your complete 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.