Morningside president makes his pitch as inauguration waits

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Morningside President Dr. Albert Mosley has a sales pitch: Come to Morningside to experience big university possibilities with a small school feel.

Dr. Mosley says he has tried to keep the university on the right track after he became president last year. He’s excited about new programs at the university, like women’s wrestling and an aviation program. Dr. Mosley says he’s trying to keep the school pointed in the right direction, and make sure students are ready to fill the needs of the business community.

“(The) Morningside advantage is sort of our history of innovation, and our willingness to engage with the market to hear what market needs and demands are,” said Dr. Mosley.

He also says the cafeteria is his favorite place because it’s where people gather, just like they will on Thursday.

“And so when you have the celebration, it really is sort of a culmination of lots and lots of conversations with people. And so it makes it more meaningful that way,” said Dr. Mosley.

Dr. Mosley says a lot of his job is thinking, or as he calls it forecasting, about the future. But a few years ago he said the future meant 10 years now it’s down to 5 years and sometimes even focusing just on the next year or 2.

Students have noticed a “new energy” on campus with Dr. Mosley’s arrival. Take Tom Moss, who studies applied agriculture.

“When we dedicated the greenhouses last spring, something that was awesome was President Mosley actually got to come in for that and kind of see that transition. We’ve had wonderful administration support over our program,” said Moss.

All of the students we spoke with were also complimentary of former President John Reynders who retired in 2021. Dr. Mosley feels it isn’t his job to change the school but to maintain an upward trajectory.

“We’ve received, I would what I would consider one of the warmest embraces we’ve received in any of the places we’ve ever lived. And so I’m very, very appreciative of that,” said Dr. Mosley.

Dr. Mosley will officially be inaugurated inside the Eppley Auditorium at 10 a.m. Thursday. Freshman education major Andy Markosky has only experienced Dr. Mosley’s leadership while at the university.

He’s one of 1,200 undergraduate students, a spokesperson says, on top of an additional 1,300 grad students. His “sales pitch” for the school already closely aligns with Mosley’s.

“But my thing when I came here was I wanted a sense of community and that welcoming feeling once again. And the minute I did my tour, I got that feeling. And I knew that this was going to be the place for me,” said Markosky.

Here’s one more look at this week’s events. On top of the official inauguration, the Palmer Research Symposium begins Wednesday and runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday also includes a lecture from TV Anchor Robin Roberts at 5:30 p.m.

All events are open to the public.

