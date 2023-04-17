Norfolk man arrested for domestic assault, strangulation

Yordanky Ramirez Tellez
Yordanky Ramirez Tellez(City of Norfolk)
By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Police in Norfolk, Nebraska were called to a residence on April 16 for a domestic disturbance and ended up arresting a man.

According to the Norfolk police, the caller stated a man had assaulted a woman while two were present.

When officers arrived, they spoke to a woman who claimed she had been gone for several hours and that when she returned, Yordanky Ramirez Tellez, 36, of Norfolk, was upset with her for being gone so long.

The report says, Tellez placed his hands around her neck and began to squeeze, causing her to not be able to breathe for a short while. While doing this, he allegedly pushed her to the ground. Police say when she got up from the floor and attempted to leave Tellez pulled her hair from behind, covered her mouth to keep her from yelling and pulled her back into the residence.

Police say the woman was able to send a text message to a family member who contacted the police.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Yordanky Ramirez Tellez was arrested for third-degree domestic assault and strangulation.

He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

