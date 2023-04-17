North High raises over $15,000 for St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network

North High School Students Raise $15,054 for St. Luke's Children's Miracle Network
North High School Students Raise $15,054 for St. Luke's Children's Miracle Network(UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's)
By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Through their annual Dance Marathon, North High students raised $15,054 for UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network.

Officials say North High students raised donations through sponsorships, product fundraising and coin competitions leading up to the event. When the event happened on April 14, more than 100 attendees participated, making for an evening full of dancing, games and entertainment.

Dance Marathon is a nationwide movement involving college and high school students at more than 250 schools across the country, all raising money for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital in their community. Officials say each event is entirely student-run, and 100% of the funds raised are donated directly to their local Children’s Miracle Network.

“This event was entirely put on by Siouxland kids for Siouxland kids,” said Stacey Selk, director of Children’s Miracle Network at UnityPoint Health–St. Luke’s Foundation. “They brainstormed all the fundraising ideas and set a goal of raising $15,000.”

Gifts to St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network are used to enhance children’s healthcare services at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s including the purchase of new equipment and supplies as well as funding special services and health education for children and families.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The drone was seen in the area of Glen Oaks Boulevard and Strawberry Lane.
City employee resigns after drone use
Update: Two people killed in a near head-on collision in Plymouth County, Iowa
Black bear spotted in Dubuque Co. over the last three years
Iowa DNR believes black bear sightings could continue to increase
The U.S. Coast Guard is asking for information on three missing American sailors, identified as...
US Coast Guard, Mexican navy searching for 3 missing American sailors
One sheriff’s deputy died and two other law enforcement officers were injured after a shootout...
Sheriff’s deputy and suspect killed in Minnesota shootout

Latest News

UnityPoint Health - Sioux City has nearly 50 volunteers that help the community.
UnityPoint Health – Sioux City celebrates national volunteer appreciation week
Sioux City Community Schools Logo
Sioux City schools graduation rate at highest level in 10 years
Avera President and CEO Bob Sutton is stepping down from his roles because of a medical...
Avera announces leadership change
Owner of Sgt. Bluff business sentenced for tax evasion