North High raises over $15,000 for St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Through their annual Dance Marathon, North High students raised $15,054 for UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network.

Officials say North High students raised donations through sponsorships, product fundraising and coin competitions leading up to the event. When the event happened on April 14, more than 100 attendees participated, making for an evening full of dancing, games and entertainment.

Dance Marathon is a nationwide movement involving college and high school students at more than 250 schools across the country, all raising money for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital in their community. Officials say each event is entirely student-run, and 100% of the funds raised are donated directly to their local Children’s Miracle Network.

“This event was entirely put on by Siouxland kids for Siouxland kids,” said Stacey Selk, director of Children’s Miracle Network at UnityPoint Health–St. Luke’s Foundation. “They brainstormed all the fundraising ideas and set a goal of raising $15,000.”

Gifts to St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network are used to enhance children’s healthcare services at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s including the purchase of new equipment and supplies as well as funding special services and health education for children and families.

