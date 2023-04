SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Several hundred thousand dollars were raised at an auction this past weekend.

As of Sunday night, the Bishop Heelan Locker Room Shuffle raised about $522,000.

A highlight of the fundraiser? A recreation of the Chicago Bears Super Bowl Shuffle made famous by Jim Mcmahon and Walter Payton! You can check out the full video below.

