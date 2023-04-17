Owner of Sgt. Bluff business sentenced for tax evasion

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The owner of a Sergeant Bluff, Iowa construction firm was sentenced to two years in federal prison for his role in tax evasion offenses.

According to court documents, 62-year-old Kevin Alexander of Sioux City, owned K&L Construction, Inc., a landscaping and construction company. Documents state he evaded payment of his company’s employment taxes and his personal income taxes, as well as evaded payment of a company’s employment taxes which he kept in the name of another.

Authorities say Alexander was responsible for filing quarterly employment tax returns and collecting and paying over to the IRS payroll taxes withheld from employees’ wages. K&L Construction paid approximately $3.8 million in wages to its employees and withheld about $1 million in payroll taxes, but the company did not pay over any of these withholdings to the IRS.

During IRS collection proceedings, Alexander accepted responsibility for paying K&L Construction’s outstanding tax balance. However, authorities say he submitted a false form to the IRS that concealed some of his assets.

Alexander admitted that he submitted the false form for the purpose of concealing assets and evading payment of K&L Construction’s outstanding payroll tax liability. He evaded payment of K&L Construction’s tax debt by operating it through another company, Circle A Construction, Inc. and keeping ownership of Circle A Construction in another’s name.

“Mr. Alexander admitted that he purposely hid his assets to avoid paying his company’s outstanding payroll tax liability,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Thomas F. Murdock, IRS Criminal Investigation’s St. Louis Field Office. “Employers cheat their employees when they fail to meet that obligation. That’s a serious offense that harms the employee and all the honest taxpayers who’ve paid their fair share of taxes in a timely manner.”

Alexander was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment. He was ordered to make $1,678,722.39 in restitution. He must also serve a 2-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

