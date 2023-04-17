Police: Man tried to steal from Spencer recycling center

Christopher Mortimore
Christopher Mortimore(Clay county)
By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - A burglary reported at a northwest Iowa recycling center resulted in one person getting arrested, authorities say.

According to the Spencer Police Department, the burglary happened on April 12 at the Shine Brothers Corporation. Spencer police say when officers arrived they discovered that the night security guard had the burglar detained and in handcuffs.

During the investigation, police determined that 46-year-old Christopher Mortimore, of Spencer, had entered a building on Shine Brothers property and was attempting to commit a theft when he was detained by security.

Officers also discovered that Mortimore was in possession of drug paraphernalia when arrested.

Mortimore was transported to the Clay County Jail and charged with third-degree burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The drone was seen in the area of Glen Oaks Boulevard and Strawberry Lane.
City employee resigns after drone use
Update: Two people killed in a near head-on collision in Plymouth County, Iowa
Black bear spotted in Dubuque Co. over the last three years
Iowa DNR believes black bear sightings could continue to increase
The U.S. Coast Guard is asking for information on three missing American sailors, identified as...
US Coast Guard, Mexican navy searching for 3 missing American sailors
One sheriff’s deputy died and two other law enforcement officers were injured after a shootout...
Sheriff’s deputy and suspect killed in Minnesota shootout

Latest News

Nathaniel Kassel
Man accused of killing mother pleads not guilty
Missing person generic
Skeletal remains discovered a year after car found along I-29 in southwest Iowa
Dog Walk Forecast: Elsa
Dog Walk Forecast: Elsa
A sunny start to our work week, but we have a chance of severe weather this week
A sunny start to our work week, but we have a chance of severe weather this week