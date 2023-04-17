Police: Man tried to steal from Spencer recycling center

SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - A burglary reported at a northwest Iowa recycling center resulted in one person getting arrested, authorities say.

According to the Spencer Police Department, the burglary happened on April 12 at the Shine Brothers Corporation. Spencer police say when officers arrived they discovered that the night security guard had the burglar detained and in handcuffs.

During the investigation, police determined that 46-year-old Christopher Mortimore, of Spencer, had entered a building on Shine Brothers property and was attempting to commit a theft when he was detained by security.

Officers also discovered that Mortimore was in possession of drug paraphernalia when arrested.

Mortimore was transported to the Clay County Jail and charged with third-degree burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia.

